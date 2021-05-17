Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bulls due to right patella tendon soreness.
Antetokounmpo went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's contest and was ruled out shortly after. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for the start of the playoffs.
