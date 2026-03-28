Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Won't suit up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Antetokounmpo has averaged only 5.1 minutes in March, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the Bucks' rotation.
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