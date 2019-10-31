Antetokounmpo has seen no playing time across the first three games of the season and there is no indication that will change moving forward.

Antetokounmpo joined the Bucks on a two-year deal, although it would appear he is merely being used as an incentive to hold onto Giannis beyond this season. Antetokounmpo figures to remain on the bench where he can cheer on his younger brother and holds no fantasy value anywhere.