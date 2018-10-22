Bucks' Thon Maker: Active Monday vs. Knicks

Maker will be active for Monday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker was somewhat of a surprise inactive for each of Milwaukee's first two games, but he'll be an option off the bench for coach Mike Budenholzer on Monday. Christian Wood will join D.J. Wilson as the Bucks' two inactives.

