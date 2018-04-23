Bucks' Thon Maker: Blocks another five shots in victory

Maker tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 victory over the Celtics.

Maker had another five blocked shots Sunday while also seeing 30 minutes of playing time, far more than starter Tyler Zeller. Maker has stamped his authority on the defensive end of the floor in the absence of John Henson (back) and has been rewarded with a nice run with the starters. Should Henson be forced to miss another game, Maker should be able to see minutes in the mid-twenties once again in Game 5.