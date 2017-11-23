Bucks' Thon Maker: Career-high scoring total in OT win
Maker posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime win over the Suns.
The young center parlayed a season-high amount of minutes into a career-best scoring total, and his night could have potentially been even bigger had he not fouled out late in the contest. Maker has been seeing at least 20 minutes with regularity for the majority of November, but he'd yet to hit double digits in the scoring column this season until Wednesday's performance. While he doesn't typically offer much offensively, he's been a solid source of rebounds and blocks for those owning him in deeper formats.
