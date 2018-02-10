Bucks' Thon Maker: Efficient effort off bench in loss

Maker generated eight points (4-5 FG), three rebounds and one block across 14 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.

The big man outproduced starter John Henson on the night, turning in yet another efficient performance. Maker hasn't seen more than 22 minutes in any of the first five games of February, but he's scored between seven and eight points in the last four contests while shooting at least 50.0 percent in each of them. The 2016 first-round pick has limited offensive potential, but he serves as a viable end-of-roster option for those needing some scoring and rebounding help in very deep formats.