Bucks' Thon Maker: Fills in admirably during Game 3 win
Maker churned out 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Maker saw extended run with John Henson (back) out of action and thrived in the opportunity. The second-year seven-footer was excellent on both ends of the floor, recording a game-high number of blocks while also showing off his deft touch from distance with a 75.0 percent success rate from behind the arc. If Henson were to be forced to miss Sunday's pivotal Game 4, the Bucks would seemingly be in good hands with the versatile Maker seeing solid minutes once again.
