Bucks' Thon Maker: Full participant in Tuesday's practice

Maker (ankle) participated in full during Tuesday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker has yet to make his preseason debut. That may change, however, as he's fully healthy in advance of the team's finale Friday against the Pistons. He posted 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.9 minutes per game last season, though could see more run in 2017-18 with another year of development under his belt. That said, he can probably go undrafted in standard formats.