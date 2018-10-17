Bucks' Thon Maker: Healthy for opener

Maker (knee) is healthy for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knee soreness had been limiting Maker throughout training camp, but some extra time off has helped. He saw 16.7 minutes per game last season, but will probably have a hard time reaching that mark this season with the Bucks' offseason frontcourt additions.

