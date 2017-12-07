Bucks' Thon Maker: Held scoreless in Wednesday's win

Maker finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 win over the Pistons.

Maker saw the crunch-time minutes down the stretch while starting center John Henson watched from the bench. However, Maker didn't do much in terms of contributing to the box score. This was actually the second straight scoreless performance for Maker, and the third in the last four games. Outside of deeper (or dynasty) leagues, he simply isn't a reliable option for fantasy.