Bucks' Thon Maker: Held scoreless in Wednesday's win
Maker finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 win over the Pistons.
Maker saw the crunch-time minutes down the stretch while starting center John Henson watched from the bench. However, Maker didn't do much in terms of contributing to the box score. This was actually the second straight scoreless performance for Maker, and the third in the last four games. Outside of deeper (or dynasty) leagues, he simply isn't a reliable option for fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.