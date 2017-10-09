Bucks' Thon Maker: Limited to non-contact work Monday
Maker (ankle) was limited to non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Maker has yet to take part in the preseason while recovering from a right ankle injury and the fact that he's yet to be cleared for full contact practices means there's also a chance he's held out of the exhibition finale against the Pistons on Friday. He'll have another full three days off for additional rest and recovery, though he can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's contest.
