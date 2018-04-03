Bucks' Thon Maker: Listed as probable Tuesday

Maker (groin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Maker has missed the Bucks' past four games with a right groin strain, but the probable designation implies that the worst of the injury is behind him. Assuming he can make it through morning shootaround Tuesday without any setbacks, Maker should rejoin the rotation later in the evening against the Celtics, likely picking up around 15 minutes behind frontcourt starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Henson.