Bucks' Thon Maker: Off injury report Saturday

Maker (groin) is not listed on Saturday's injury report for the game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker has been battling a groin injury as of late, preventing him from seeing the floor. That said, little word has emerged about his condition, so it's also possible he's been a DNP-CD over the past couple games, as coach Joe Prunty turns to John Henson and Tyler Zeller to handle duties at center.

