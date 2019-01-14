Bucks' Thon Maker: Ousted from rotation

Maker (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Bucks' 133-114 win over the Hawks.

With D.J. Wilson returning from a two-game absence to suit up in Friday's loss to the Wizards, Maker saw his playing time drop down to three minutes. Even with the Bucks winning Sunday's game handily, Maker still couldn't crack coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation, as Jason Smith instead got the nod at center in garbage time. Any hope of Maker building on his impressive performance against the Celtics in the opening round of the postseason last spring appears to have fallen by the wayside at this point. His minutes per game have fallen from 16.7 in 2017-18 to 12.1 through 32 outings this season.