Bucks' Thon Maker: Out for preseason opener

Maker will not play in Monday's preseason opener against Dallas due to an ankle injury, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Mornings News reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but apparently Maker is nursing a minor ankle issue and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) and Jabari Parker (knee) on the inactive list Monday. Consider the second-year big man questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers.