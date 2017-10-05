Bucks' Thon Maker: Out Friday vs. Bulls
Maker (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.
Maker has yet to take part in a preseason contest, with Friday's game marking his third straight absence. While Maker still isn't expected to miss any regular-season action, his timetable remains unclear at this point and he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Guys like Greg Monroe and John Henson should hold down the center position in the meantime.
