Bucks' Thon Maker: Out Friday vs. Bulls

Maker (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.

Maker has yet to take part in a preseason contest, with Friday's game marking his third straight absence. While Maker still isn't expected to miss any regular-season action, his timetable remains unclear at this point and he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Guys like Greg Monroe and John Henson should hold down the center position in the meantime.