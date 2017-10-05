Play

Bucks' Thon Maker: Out Friday vs. Bulls

Maker (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.

Maker has yet to take part in a preseason contest, with Friday's game marking his third straight absence. While Maker still isn't expected to miss any regular-season action, his timetable remains unclear at this point and he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Guys like Greg Monroe and John Henson should hold down the center position in the meantime.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball