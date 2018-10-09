Bucks' Thon Maker: Out Tuesday vs. Thunder

Maker (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's preseasno tilt with the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker is missing a second straight contest due to a minor knee injury, but the expectation is that he should still be ready for the regular-season opener in just over a week. Along with Maker, the Bucks will be without seven other players as well for rest or injury, so they'll be severely short-handed against the Thunder.