Bucks' Thon Maker: Out Wednesday vs. Pacers
Maker (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's preseason affair against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of ESPN Milwaukee reports.
Maker is continuing to nurse an ankle injury. There's little indication that it's serious, so the Bucks are likely just exercising caution with their center prospect. Greg Monroe and John Henson will probably see the bulk of the workload at the position.
