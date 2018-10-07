Bucks' Thon Maker: Out with knee injury
Maker has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves with a knee injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Maker's injury is being described as minor, so it looks to be nothing more than a precautionary night off for the big man. With Ersan Ilyasova (hamstring) being held out too, the Bucks will be rather light on frontcourt depth, paving the way for Christian Wood to potentially see added minutes Sunday.
