Bucks' Thon Maker: Participates in Sunday's shootaround

Maker (groin) went through shootaround Sunday morning, but remains questionable against the Nuggets later in the evening, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker has missed the last three games with a strained groin, but appears to be on the brink of a return after going through shootaround Sunday. Barring an uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups, there appears to be a decent chance Maker plays, though the potential return of John Henson (finger) would likely hamper Maker's ability to see fantasy-worthy minutes. Look for both Maker and Henson to be reevaluated just prior to tip-off before a final determination is made on their availability.