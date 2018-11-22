Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win
Maker managed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Maker finished with a season high rebounding total while matching his season high in scoring. It was expected that Maker would see an increased role in the aftermath of John Henson (wrist) being injured, and the third-year big man has earned double-digit minutes in two of the last three tilts. Maker's ability to hit threes and block shots fits into Milwaukee's schemes on both ends of the court, but he's unlikely to establish himself as a reliable option outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.