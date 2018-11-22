Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays 21 minutes in Wednesday's win

Maker managed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Maker finished with a season high rebounding total while matching his season high in scoring. It was expected that Maker would see an increased role in the aftermath of John Henson (wrist) being injured, and the third-year big man has earned double-digit minutes in two of the last three tilts. Maker's ability to hit threes and block shots fits into Milwaukee's schemes on both ends of the court, but he's unlikely to establish himself as a reliable option outside of deeper leagues.