Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays 23 minutes Monday

Maker had 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-109 victory over Toronto.

Maker saw some additional run with Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) on the sidelines, putting up his best line of the year so far. This was an encouraging sign for the third-year big-man, although we would need to see him do it a few more times to consider him fantasy relevant.