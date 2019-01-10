Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays just three minutes in victory
Maker had just one rebound in three minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Rockets.
Maker barely made the court Wednesday, finishing with just one rebound in three minutes. He had scored 15 points in 18 minutes during his previous game, thus outlining his highly unpredictable role within the team. He can be safely left on the waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
