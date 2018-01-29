Bucks' Thon Maker: Probable to play Monday vs. Sixers

Maker is considered probable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker suffered a bruise to his chest during the second half of Sunday's win over Chicago, and while it doesn't look to be anything remotely serious, the Bucks will nonetheless keep an eye on the second-year big man. Until the team says otherwise, expect Maker to be available in his usual role of 15-to-20 minutes off the bench.