Bucks' Thon Maker: Questionable Tuesday with groin strain

Maker is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers due to a slight groin strain he suffered in practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The issue isn't serious, so Maker should be considered day-to-day. Still, his potential absence could carry some significance, as he's seen increased run lately, averaging 6.8 points in 16.4 minutes over the past five games. If he's ruled out, Tyler Zeller would presumably see more run.