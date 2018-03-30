Bucks' Thon Maker: Remains out Friday

Maker (groin) will remain out Friday against the Lakers.

Friday will mark the third straight absence for Maker, who's been nursing a strained groin since Sunday's win over San Antonio. Expect Tyler Zeller to again pick up the bulk of the minutes at center behind starter John Henson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories