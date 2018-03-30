Bucks' Thon Maker: Remains out Friday
Maker (groin) will remain out Friday against the Lakers.
Friday will mark the third straight absence for Maker, who's been nursing a strained groin since Sunday's win over San Antonio. Expect Tyler Zeller to again pick up the bulk of the minutes at center behind starter John Henson.
