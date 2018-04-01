Bucks' Thon Maker: Remains out Sunday

Maker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Nuggets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

There was initially optimism Maker would return Sunday after he was able to participate in the pregame shootaround. However, the third-year center will remain out and look to make his return Monday against the Celtics. Look for John Henson and Tyler Zeller to each receive a significant allocation of playing time against the Nuggets.