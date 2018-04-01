Bucks' Thon Maker: Remains out Sunday
Maker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Nuggets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
There was initially optimism Maker would return Sunday after he was able to participate in the pregame shootaround. However, the third-year center will remain out and look to make his return Monday against the Celtics. Look for John Henson and Tyler Zeller to each receive a significant allocation of playing time against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Participates in Sunday's shootaround•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Remains out Friday•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Questionable Tuesday with groin strain•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays just one minute in Monday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...