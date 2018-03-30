Bucks' Thon Maker: Ruled out Thursday

Maker (groin) has been ruled out Thursday against the Warriors.

Maker has been considered day-to-day but will now miss his second straight game due to a groin strain. Look for Tyler Zeller and John Henson to assume the majority of minutes at center as a result. Maker's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday when the Bucks face the Lakers.

