Bucks' Thon Maker: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers

Maker (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker will get the night off to nurse a slight groin strain. Marshall Plumlee is active for the contest and could see some run with Maker on the sidelines. Otherwise, expect Tyler Zeller and John Henson to assume the majority of minutes at center.

