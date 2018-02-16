Bucks' Thon Maker: Scant performance in loss

Maker managed four points (2-6 FG), three rebounds and three assists during Thursday's 134-123 loss to visiting Denver.

This was Maker's third consecutive start due to John Henson (hamstring) being inactive and responded with a scant performance across 17 minutes. Aside from a few games now and then, the Sudan product has consistently produced outings in which he scores in single digits. Back-up center Tyler Zeller saw 30 minutes of action Thursday and has been cutting into Maker's minutes considerably since his acquisition on Feb. 5.

