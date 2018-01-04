Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win

Maker finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pacers.

Maker reached double digits in scoring in consecutive contests for the first time this season. Moreover, Maker has made more treys in these last two tilts (five-of-six) than he did over the previous 25 games (four-of-21). The sophomore will have every shot to earn a decent share of minutes behind starting center John Henson, but Maker, who made 10-of-27 from beyond the arc through the first 10 games of 2017-18, will likely remain inconsistent.