Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win
Maker finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pacers.
Maker reached double digits in scoring in consecutive contests for the first time this season. Moreover, Maker has made more treys in these last two tilts (five-of-six) than he did over the previous 25 games (four-of-21). The sophomore will have every shot to earn a decent share of minutes behind starting center John Henson, but Maker, who made 10-of-27 from beyond the arc through the first 10 games of 2017-18, will likely remain inconsistent.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...