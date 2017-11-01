Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores eight points across 19 minutes

Maker recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 19 minutes during a 110-91 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Maker put up a season-high nine field goal attempts and scored a season-high eight points as a result. He has not played more than 20 minutes yet this season, so he has not been able to produce much at all in the way of stats so far. It will be interesting to see if Maker starts to receive more minutes at any point this season, because if so, he may start to have some value.