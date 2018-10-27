Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores eight points in season debut

Maker managed eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.

Maker made his first appearance of the season, though it took a blowout win for it to happen. With new additions Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova (as well as John Henson) ahead of Maker in the team's pecking order at center, his minutes could be quite limited.