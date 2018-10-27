Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores eight points in season debut
Maker managed eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Maker made his first appearance of the season, though it took a blowout win for it to happen. With new additions Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova (as well as John Henson) ahead of Maker in the team's pecking order at center, his minutes could be quite limited.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...