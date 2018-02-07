Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win

Maker had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.

Maker drew the start with John Henson sitting out due to a sore hamstring. The sophomore held his own, helping the Bucks secure another much-needed victory. However, his statistical contributions were modest, as per usual. At this point, Maker is still best reserved for use in deeper (or dynasty) leagues.