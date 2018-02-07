Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win
Maker had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.
Maker drew the start with John Henson sitting out due to a sore hamstring. The sophomore held his own, helping the Bucks secure another much-needed victory. However, his statistical contributions were modest, as per usual. At this point, Maker is still best reserved for use in deeper (or dynasty) leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Probable to play Monday vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Held scoreless in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Career-high scoring total in OT win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...