Play

Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win

Maker had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.

Maker drew the start with John Henson sitting out due to a sore hamstring. The sophomore held his own, helping the Bucks secure another much-needed victory. However, his statistical contributions were modest, as per usual. At this point, Maker is still best reserved for use in deeper (or dynasty) leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories