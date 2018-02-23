Bucks' Thon Maker: Shifting back to bench Friday
Maker, due to John Henson's (hamstring) return, will move back to the bench for Friday's contest against the Raptors.
Over the past three games with Henson out, Maker had averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per game. With Henson's return, he'll likely regress back to his usual workload, which is at 18.1 minutes per game on the season.
