Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center Tuesday

Maker will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are set to be without John Henson (hamstring) on Tuesday, so Maker will pick up the start in his place and should get extended run in the frontcourt. Recent addition Tyler Zeller has yet to be cleared, but could also provide some relief in the frontcourt if given the go ahead prior to tip-off. Either way, Maker should see a temporary uptick in fantasy value while working with the top unit and he'll have the chance to push for minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s.