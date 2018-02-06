Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center Tuesday
Maker will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks are set to be without John Henson (hamstring) on Tuesday, so Maker will pick up the start in his place and should get extended run in the frontcourt. Recent addition Tyler Zeller has yet to be cleared, but could also provide some relief in the frontcourt if given the go ahead prior to tip-off. Either way, Maker should see a temporary uptick in fantasy value while working with the top unit and he'll have the chance to push for minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s.
More News
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Probable to play Monday vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Held scoreless in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Career-high scoring total in OT win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...