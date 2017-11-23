Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center

Maker will start at center Wednesday against Phoenix.

With John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo both out of action, coach Jason Kidd will pivot to a much smaller lineup, rolling out Gary Payton, Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton with Maker at center. Maker is coming off of a pedestrian performance Monday against the Wizards -- two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal in 20 minutes -- but he should see a fairly significant increase in minutes Wednesday.