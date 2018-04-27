Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting for Game 6

Maker will draw the start at center over Tyler Zeller for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics.

This decision isn't too surprising, as Maker has outplayed Zeller since usual starter John Henson went down with a back injury. Over the past three games, Maker has averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks across 26.0 minutes.

