Bucks' Thon Maker: To come off bench Wednesday

Maker will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Hornets in favor of John Henson, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

After a brutal matchup against Thunder center Steven Adams, coach Jason Kidd has opted to put a bigger body on the front line against Dwight Howard on Wednesday. Maker's workload probably won't change much as a result of the lineup switch, however, as he's averaging just 16.9 minutes per game (4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds).