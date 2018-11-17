Bucks' Thon Maker: To see increase in playing time

Maker is set for a larger role with John Henson (wrist) ruled out, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Maker will slot into Henson's spot off the bench for a significant stretch with Henson set to undergo wrist surgery. Maker has appeared in six games this season and is averaging 5.5 points along with 3.2 rebounds per contest.

