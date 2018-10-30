Bucks' Thon Maker: To see more run Monday

Maker is expected to see an uptick in playing time Monday against the Raptors, Kane Pitman of Pick and Roll reports.

Maker has been on the court for just 18 minutes through the first six games of the season, but with Giannis Antetekounmpo (concussion) ruled out, Maker should enter the game off the bench behind Ersan Ilyasova. Maker has drilled three of five shots from the floor to begin the year.