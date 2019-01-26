Bucks' Thon Maker: Wants trade from Bucks

Maker and his agent have expressed a desire to be traded from the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Maker, who started 46 games through his first two seasons, has seen a reduction in playing time recently. Since January, he's appeared in just eight of the 12 possible contests, averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds in 10.1 minutes when he's taken the floor. Maker has shown promise at times, notably posting 14 points, five rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 24 minutes against the Celtics in last year's playoffs. If the Bucks move on from Maker and don't receive a center in return, Jason Smith and D.J. Wilson could see upticks in playing time.