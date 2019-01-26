Bucks' Thon Maker: Wants trade from Bucks
Maker and his agent have expressed a desire to be traded from the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Maker, who started 46 games through his first two seasons, has seen a reduction in playing time recently. Since January, he's appeared in just eight of the 12 possible contests, averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds in 10.1 minutes when he's taken the floor. Maker has shown promise at times, notably posting 14 points, five rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 24 minutes against the Celtics in last year's playoffs. If the Bucks move on from Maker and don't receive a center in return, Jason Smith and D.J. Wilson could see upticks in playing time.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....