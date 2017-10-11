Bucks' Thon Maker: Will make preseason debut Friday
Maker (ankle) will make his preseason debut on Friday against the Pistons.
Maker was a full participant in practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, and his ankle has responded well to the increase in activity. While it's not all too surprising, Maker has officially been cleared for Friday, though coach Jason Kidd hasn't mentioned whether or not he'll be on a full workload. Maker is expected to start at center to open the 2017-18 campaign, though he's more than likely considered the fifth option offensively in that top group, which should limit his impact to those in deeper leagues only.
