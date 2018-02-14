Bucks' Thon Maker: Will pick up another start Tuesday

Maker will pick up a second straight start at center Tuesday against the Hawks, Bucks play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.

The Bucks are once again going to be without John Henson (hamstring) on Tuesday, which will allow Maker to pick up a second consecutive start in his place. In relief on Saturday against the Magic, Maker posted 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes. That will likely be similar to the workload he sees against the Hawks, with Tyler Zeller providing center relief off the bench.