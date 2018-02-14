Bucks' Thon Maker: Will pick up another start Tuesday
Maker will pick up a second straight start at center Tuesday against the Hawks, Bucks play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.
The Bucks are once again going to be without John Henson (hamstring) on Tuesday, which will allow Maker to pick up a second consecutive start in his place. In relief on Saturday against the Magic, Maker posted 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes. That will likely be similar to the workload he sees against the Hawks, with Tyler Zeller providing center relief off the bench.
More News
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Efficient effort off bench in loss•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Probable to play Monday vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Thon Maker: Held scoreless in Wednesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...