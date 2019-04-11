Bucks' Tim Frazier: Big double-double in finale
Frazier scored a team-high 29 points (10-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 13 assists, six rebounds and a block in 48 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Thunder.
The Bucks already had the NBA's best record locked up and were sitting all their key personnel, leaving plenty of minutes and touches available for Frazier and other players from the end of the bench. Expect the veteran guard -- now on his fifth organization in five years -- to see little action when Milwaukee hosts Detroit in the first round of the playoffs, even with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) not yet 100 percent.
