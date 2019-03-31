Frazier finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, seven rebound and one steal over 53 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Frazier got his first start with the Bucks since signing with the team on March 18 and his first start overall since Dec. 28. He played nearly the entire game and came away with a monster double-double and 15 helpers. With injuries piling up for the Bucks, it's possible Frazier gets some extended opportunities to close out the season. He would be a great daily option in that case.