Bucks' Tim Frazier: Joining Bucks for camp

Frazier signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on Saturday.

Frazier played a backup role in Washington last season, seeing 14.2 minutes per game across 59 appearances. He averaged 3.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds. He struggled shooting the ball, however, hitting just 39.5 percent of his looks from the field.

