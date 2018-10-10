Bucks' Tim Frazier: Scores 14 points Tuesday
Frazier tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Frazier, who signed a training camp deal only a few weeks prior, managed 14 points to go with five assists in 19 minutes Tuesday. Frazier has shown the ability to have some standard league value over the past two seasons but is going to struggle to even lock in a spot on the Bucks squad. He is not a fantasy relevant player at this stage.
More News
-
Bucks' Tim Frazier: Joining Bucks for camp•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Will play with no restrictions Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Practices Tuesday, fitted with mask•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Out Wednesday vs. New York•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Set to undergo surgery•
-
Wizards' Tim Frazier: Out for remainder of game•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.