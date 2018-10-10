Bucks' Tim Frazier: Scores 14 points Tuesday

Frazier tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Frazier, who signed a training camp deal only a few weeks prior, managed 14 points to go with five assists in 19 minutes Tuesday. Frazier has shown the ability to have some standard league value over the past two seasons but is going to struggle to even lock in a spot on the Bucks squad. He is not a fantasy relevant player at this stage.