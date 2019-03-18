Bucks' Tim Frazier: Signs on with Milwaukee
Frazier signed a contract with the Bucks on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) ruled out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, the Bucks will bring back Frazier to add some depth in the backcourt. This will be Frazier's second go-around with the Bucks this season, as he spent training camp and preseason with the team before being waived. Frazier brings plenty of NBA experience and even started in 17 games for the Pelicans earlier this year. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 assists in 47 appearances with New Orleans. In order to bring on Frazier, however, the Bucks had to waive intriguing frontcourt prospect Christian Wood.
More News
-
Tim Frazier: Dropped by New Orleans•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Flirts with triple-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Dishes eight dimes in loss•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Scoreless in seven minutes•
-
Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Sticks in rotation with Payton back•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...