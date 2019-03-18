Frazier signed a contract with the Bucks on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) ruled out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, the Bucks will bring back Frazier to add some depth in the backcourt. This will be Frazier's second go-around with the Bucks this season, as he spent training camp and preseason with the team before being waived. Frazier brings plenty of NBA experience and even started in 17 games for the Pelicans earlier this year. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 assists in 47 appearances with New Orleans. In order to bring on Frazier, however, the Bucks had to waive intriguing frontcourt prospect Christian Wood.